Frasier canceled at Paramount+; could season 3 air elsewhere?

After just two seasons at Paramount+, it appears as though the new version of Frasier with Kelsey Grammer is officially no more.

According to a new report now from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to not bring back the show for a season 3. Streaming outlets like this do not release viewership totals for their shows, and such is also the case with this one. Yet, it is fair to say that the series’ performance did not meet whatever the expectations for it were through two seasons. The powers-that-be wanted to give the a show a chance clearly given its legacy and how iconic the original was during its time; it just never reached the highs that they were expecting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

So does this mean that the journey of Frasier Crane is over? Not necessarily, as CBS Studios is planning to shop the series around to some other outlets. There could be interested parties out there, especially ones that have more of a library when it comes to multi-camera comedies. While you can very-much argue here that Paramount+ had the right age demographics for the show on paper, their viewers clearly were not interested in watching comedies. Because of the legacy of Frasier, we are not quite willing to say at the moment that this story is over; we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here. (Typically, someone saving a previously-canceled streaming show is rare, but as we’ve mentioned, these are unusual circumstances.)

So when could we have answers here on all of this? Let’s just say that on paper, there’s a chance a few more pieces of info could be out there in the next few months. The longer it goes, the harder it may be to bring a show like this back since it would mean a huge gap between seasons.

What do you think about Frasier being canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons?

Do you want to see a third season happen somewhere else? Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







