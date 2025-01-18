The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10: Will Charlotte betray Minah?

There are only three episodes remaining from here on out on The Traitors UK season 3, and is the series saving the best for last?

So far, we would argue that this has been the best season of the reality competition show that we’ve seen, and for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the outstanding cast, and the fact that there have been both good and bad moves from both Traitors and Faithful alike. For most of the season, we’ve considered Minah to be one of the best Traitors that we’ve ever seen in the history of the game, but some recent events have given us a sense of relative pause.

As a matter of fact, you can argue that we just saw Minah make the biggest mistake of her entire game in deciding that Charlotte should join her as a Traitor. Now, she had to choose someone for the role based on the rules of the game, so that is not something that could be helped. However, her trust in Charlotte is a completely different story. She feels totally enamored by the way in which she’s playing the game, to the point where she is blinded to the possibility that she herself could be played. Charlotte does not want her there at the very end; meanwhile, Minah actually seems okay with the two being finalists and splitting the money.

In the end, we would say that episode 10 will be largely all bout learning whether or not Charlotte makes a move on her fellow Traitor, the very person responsible for bringing her in. It may be a little too early for it to happen now but at the same time, you make the move when it feels like the timing is right. You never know when it will come again…

