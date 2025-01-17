The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10 spoilers: A mystery power?

As we do brace ourselves more and more for The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10, the big takeaway is that the end is near. There are only a few episodes to go until the season is over and we learn who ends up with all of the money.

Before that happens, though, there are more murders ahead! We’ve seen a mixed bag of performances when it comes to the Traitors so far, but what has made this season so fun is that we have legitimately seen great performances on both sides!

Below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10 with more intel — though it is clear that BBC One is not eager to give a lot away at this point:

As the game enters its final quarter, suspicions reach an all-time high. But with the players focused solely on who they can truly trust, will the mission see the Traitors make all the wrong moves? Or will the Faithful become mere pawns in their complicated web of lies?

One big question we are wondering about right now is the “mystery power” that was hinted at in the promo, one that will “turn the game on its head.” Could that be a way to identify a Traitor? The Faithful are running out of time to for-sure eliminate some of the people they suspect to be Traitors, at least in terms of actually being able to learn their identity after the fact. This is something that is a new wrinkle to the season, and it could be used to either Minah or Charlotte’s advantage should they actually make it that far. Neither one of them seems to be a primary suspect for now, and that could be helpful.

