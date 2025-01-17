The Traitors UK season 3 episode 9: Two sad eliminations

We knew entering The Traitors UK season 3 episode 9 tonight that tensions were inevitably going to rise at this point. We’re almost three-quarters of the way through the show and at this point, it feels like the group has a handful of prime suspects.

After all, the likes of Leon and Leanne were feeling the heat entering the roundtable this time around, and we were coming off the super-sad murdering of Lisa. How do they take out a priest, especially one of the most endearing people on the entire show?

If you were one of the remaining Traitors (Minah and the relatively-new Charlotte), you had to love these two being targets — and also attention also turning on Francesca, who had been under the radar for most of the season. However, we will admit that we heard Minah say that she felt safe entering the roundtable, we were instantly worried. This is a classic reality TV editing trick to lure you into a false sense of security before some sort of dramatic reveal at the end.

So, what actually happened here?

Well, Minah’s name was brought up by Francesca, but it was close to the end of the roundtable and at that point, there was no real way to build up momentum for it. It is really hard to play as a Traitor, but we do still think she is doing a great job. Francesca almost got banished tonight, but she didn’t — Leon ended up getting the boot instead, so that layer of suspicion is still out there.

After all of the chaos and Leon’s exit … we had a dinner party. What was the point of that? Well, there wasn’t much of a twist so much as a reason to make the Traitors guilty. They know more about the other contestants … and now, they want to kill someone.

What are some of your overall thoughts when it comes to the events of The Traitors UK season 3 episode 9?

