3 Body Problem season 2 premiere date: January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about 3 Body Problem season 2 between now and the end of January?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that we more than understand if people are starting to feel a little bit impatient — and for a mighty good reason. After all, the first season streamed on Netflix all the way back in March 2024, and we’ve known for a while that a season 2 and season 3 is coming. These will serve as a means to finish the story, and we hope that in the interim, more and more people have a chance to see what the first season brought to the table.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now as for the second season, this is where we are going to be unfortunately stuck waiting for a long time. There are indications that filming is going to start soon and yet, nothing that indicates that the cast and crew are back to work at this point. Even if they start next week, it is almost impossible to note that 3 Body Problem is going to be coming onto Netflix until 2026. This is one of those high-concept shows that is incredibly expensive to make and even when work is done, you still have a lot of post-production.

Now if you are Netflix, the good news here is that the streamer has plenty of content to help them out through the remainder of the year. Remember here that they’ve got Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more set between now and the end of 2025.

Because season 2 and season 3 of 3 Body Problem were ordered at the same time, there is at least a chance that they film reasonably close to each other.

Related – See some additional information now all about the future of 3 Body Problem

When do you think that we are going to have a chance to see 3 Body Problem season 2 arrive?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back here for all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







