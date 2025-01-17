Bridgerton season 4: Could Phoebe Dynevor return?

Is there any chance at all that Phoebe Dynevor will return for Bridgerton season 4? On paper, you would think the producers would want her. She is one of the original cast members who got the show off to an incredible start; also, we haven’t gotten the sense that Regé-Jean Page is coming back anytime soon. You need to sprinkle in that nostalgia wherever you can!

Despite whatever our general feelings are on the subject, it is quite surprising to find out that as of right now, Phoebe has yet to even be contacted about a possible role.

So what is going on here? Well, in a new interview with The Direct, the actress had the following to say about the present state of things:

“I mean, they’ve not called me yet, and I think they’re shooting Season 4 right now … So, I’m still waiting for that call.”

Now, there is still theoretically a chance that Phoebe could be called in for a brief appearance, especially since it was clear from the start that this season would not revolve around her in the first place. The primary focus of Bridgerton season 4 is Benedict and his relationship with Sophie Baek, a new character being played by Halo alum Yerin Ha. We do know that some romances from past seasons will still be a part of the season … but there is still no evidence of the series going back to the very beginning. This all remains quite a shame, and we will simply have to wait and see if the powers-that-be here ever do decide to change their minds.

For now, we do not expect Netflix to bring the period romance back until 2026 — a long wait is ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

