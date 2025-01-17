9-1-1: Lone Star series finale: EP on ‘apocalyptic’ end

In just a matter of weeks you are going to see the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star as a series — so what will the end of the show look like?

Well, the first thing to remember here is what we actually saw in some of the previews, which hinted that we could somehow be heading for some sort of absolutely insane “end of the world” sort of scenario. Do we really think the show is going that far? No, mostly due to the fact that there is the original show out there and life will go on for at least some characters in the extended universe.

So why go this big for the end of the series? Well in a new interview now with TV Insider, showrunner Rashad Raisani had the following to say:

“We had this very apocalyptic feeling, just finding out that our show was going to end in Season 5 instead of what we would’ve hoped … So a big part of this season has been about pushing our characters to an existential threat–level crisis way earlier in life than they would’ve expected.

“[Show writers James Leffler and Molly Green] always have these great high-concept ideas that they’ve taken from real life and so they had been wanting for years to do an asteroid storyline, based on an incident that happened in Siberia when a meteor fell and it blew out windows for like 60 square miles…and we just thought, okay, well that feels like the right idea … Sometimes life just takes you where it hurts when you least want it to or expect it, so let’s do that on a grand scale!”

Of course, this is the sort of story where lives have to be in jeopardy. If that is not the case, what are we even doing with a show like this? It’s a great question to wonder for the time being … but we still want a happy conclusion in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

