Severance season 2: Is there an answer to the goat mystery?

We would not blame anyone out there if you wanted answers to almost every little thing regarding Severance season 2. Some questions are big, including the purpose of Lumon and what truly happened to Mark’s wife Gemma. Then, you have all the little things, whether it be in-office celebrations (why an egg bar?) or some specific reasons why certain animals are within the building.

Before we go too much further, 100% we are talking here about the goats.

Speaking in a far-reaching interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Dan Erickson affirmed that there is a reason for those animals to be there — but also indicated that the answers for it (and a few other things) have morphed ever so slightly over time:

Some things. Not the biggest questions. The biggest mysteries have basically stayed the same. Details change, and specifics change, but mostly it’s the same. My current explanation for the goats is not wholly different, but slightly different, from what it originally was. You want to allow yourself that spontaneity to wiggle around a little bit within the plan you had previously established.

Will we learn everything this season? If the answers come naturally, then sure. Yet, we do not get the lingering sense here at all that the folks at Apple TV+ or the producers for this show are desperate to hand over all the intel right away. A third season at the moment feels inevitable, and while we do not think Severance is going to last for another eight or nine seasons, it feels like it could easily make it to a season 4 or 5 without issue. It will all come down ultimately to how long producers want to stretch this tale out across the board.

