Elsbeth season 2: Tracey Ullman, Jordana Brewster to appear

We’ve said this a number of times over the past few months, but one of the best things about Elsbeth is its guest stars. Time and time again, the Carrie Preston show finds some pretty excellent ways to bring some familiar faces into the fold, often as either story-of-the-week killers or people who are deeply involved in some of the cases.

So, who can we add to the equation for some upcoming episodes? Think along the lines here of Tracey Ullman and Jordana Brewster. Also, there is a little bit more that we can say about them as of right now, according to a report coming in from Deadline.

Here are the details we can share about both of these roles…

Ullman – In this case, you are going to see the industry icon in the part of “Marilyn, a professional psychic with elite Manhattan clients who won’t make a move without consulting her first. When the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is murdered, Elsbeth must match wits with a woman whose supernatural gifts usually keep her one step ahead.” Sound intriguing to anyone else?

Brewster – Meanwhile, you have here Chloe, “a beautiful, elegant ‘lifestyle consultant,’ usually found on the arms of the high rollers on billionaire’s row. Of course, one man’s ‘lifestyle consultant’ is another man’s high-price escort. Chloe will do anything for her clients, even murder.”

Based on that intel alone, you gotta think that these stories are going to be crazy. Also, we are probably going to see Elsbeth herself with her hands full trying to get answers to all of this. She’s more capable of it than almost anyone, but that hardly means that it is going to be easy.

