Outlander season 7 episode 16 (finale): Did Faith live?

We knew that Outlander season 7 episode 16 had the potential to deliver some sort of finale cliffhanger … but Faith? Consider this something that we never quite expected.

Is it really possible that Jamie and Claire’s daughter, who presumably died at childbirth, actually somehow lived long enough to be a parent? Well, the clues came together in the closing minutes of this episode, whether it be thanks to the locket and the idea that she may have been Jane and Frances a.k.a. Fanny’s mother. Caitriona Balfe’s character herself is starting to believe that this is true, at least in part through the images of Master Raymond and her recollection of the past. There are a number of ways you could presume that Faith surviving is technically possible … but in actuality? Well, that is a little bit different.

Now there are a number of ways you can still view this finale at present, with one being that Faith did not survive and yet, this entire experience and/or seeing the name is causing Claire to envision what could have been for her child. It is also possible that the show wanted to use this story device as a mere way to introduce another mystery into the final episode.

If there are concerns that we have here, it begins with the idea that Faith surviving would potentially take away from the pain and trauma that existed back in season 2, which was one of the most brutal and yet well-constructed plots in the series’ history. Also, it would complicate things in a particularly uncomfortable way when you consider the relationship that we have seen play out already with William and Jane — they may not know about any potential blood tie but for us as viewers, it’s a little bit different.

For now, we are left with a lot to think about, and we certainly believe that some may be migrating back to season 7 in hopes of further clarification.

What did you think about that big Outlander season 7 finale reveal about Faith?

Have any significant theories on the matter? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

