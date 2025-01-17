Severance season 2 premiere: The Helena / Helly R. debate

As we start to unravel more and more following the Severance season 2 premiere on Apple TV+, there are big questions to think about. What’s the biggest one? Well, for us it is really all about whether or not we saw Helena or Helly R. inside Lumon over the course of that episode.

Ultimately, there is some evidence that it was not Helly at all within the walls of the company, as her behavior was slightly off and if you watch closely, it seems as though she does not fully understand just what she is doing on the job. This also would go along with some teases that are out there already about whether or not we are seeing the real Helly or not within the environment at present.

What more can we say here? Well, anything is possible, but throwing the real Helena into the world of Helly would be a fascinating way to augment the world of the show and shake things up. The question just becomes how in the world Helena would have been able to convince others to enter this world as herself. Given that she is a prominent person within Lumon’s hierarchy, you can easily argue that this is something that she’d be able to do in a few few others are. She could claim that this is just a way for her to better understand what she is talking about.

Of course, if this is Helena within the company…

Let’s just say that this complicates everything long-term, especially if she starts to sympathize with the Innies that she is working alongside. Isn’t this a great way in order to potentially give over some answers? A turncoat story could be really fun but at the same time, it also feels like we are some ways away from that at present.

What did you think about the Severance season 2 premiere?

