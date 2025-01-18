Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 19, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, we would certainly more than understand wanting more after a long holiday hiatus. For a good while, we did actually think that the show was going to remain off the air until the 50th anniversary special on February 16. Now, let’s just say the tables have turned a little bit.

After all, there is a new episode on the air in a matter of hours — and we’re more than happy to break that down within!

First and foremost, we should note that there is 100% going to be controversy here given that Dave Chappelle is back to host. The comedian has been under fire aplenty over the years, but that has not stopped executive producer Lorne Michaels from bringing him back. The real question to us is mostly how many sketches he is actually going to appear in, given that we’ve seen Saturday Night Live hosting gigs from him before where he was not really around for all that much of the actual show beyond the opening monologue and a couple of sketches.

For those who have not heard, next weekend is also going to bring you a new episode, and one that is rather unique given that Timothee Chalamet will be the host and musical guest … even though he is not actually a singer. The idea here is that he is going to perform some of the work of Bob Dylan as a part of his promotion for A Complete Unknown.

If you have not seen the promo for tonight’s SNL with Chappelle and musical guest GloRilla, you can do that over here. (We gotta say that GloRilla is the real surprise when it comes to bringing the laughs here!)

