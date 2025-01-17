All American season 7 premiere spoilers: The start of a new chapter

For those who have not heard already, the All American season 7 premiere is coming to The CW as we move into the new year. What lies ahead here? Well, let’s just put it in simple terms: A lot, but some of it could be polarizing.

After all, we are fully aware of the fact that not everyone may be on board with the next chapter of the show without multiple former cast members on board. Is a season 7 necessary? No, but at the same time, it could still be good! That is why The CW will need to work hard to show in advance that the new season is going to be worthy of your time, at least for a few episodes.

For the time being, what we can really do here is set the stage for what is coming in the first episode — check out that All American premiere synopsis below:

LAST DAYS OF SUMMER – Summer is ending and as the new school year is about to start, so is a new chapter. As the new QB coach at Crenshaw, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) is caught between being his players coach and their friend, which causes discord with his boss, Coach Bobby and his starting quarterback, Yasi. Meanwhile, Kingston’s (Nathaniel McIntyre) world is upended when he learns the secret that his parents, Cassius (Osy Ikhile) and Ava, have been keeping from him. Elsewhere, Khalil (Antonio J. Bell) challenges the school system, Amina strives for more independence, and Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) struggle to find their footing in a new dynamic. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (#701).

By the end of this episode, we do at least think most people will have a clearer sense of what the remainder of the season is going to look like — consider it almost an alternate pilot in that way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

