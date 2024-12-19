All American season 7 premiere date, first trailer revealed

For those who are not already aware, All American season 7 at The CW is going to feel in some ways like a totally new era.

After all, remember that Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, and a number of other longtime cast members are no longer series regulars. Instead, the new season feels more like a reboot or spin-off than anything else. Sure, there are still some familiar faces, but there are also a lot of newcomers and this season is going roughly back to how the show started.

Oh, and did we mention that we’re now seeing Jordan as a coach? That is a part of the story, as well.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer and get a larger sense of what is coming. There is an uncanny feeling that comes with watching it — the performances still seem good, but is there anything that can be brought here that we did not see the first go-around?

One other thing that we do have to remember at this point is pretty simple, at least from a historical perspective. All American is the last original CW show that exists from the previous regime, and it is also the last one that is not a byproduct of some complicated co-production designed to save money. Just for that reason alone, we do want to root for it; however, we are nervous already for the future after seeing a lot of the reactions out there to the first trailer. For a lot of longtime fans, we do recognize that it may be harder to get behind the show at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

