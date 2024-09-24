All American season 7: Samantha Logan, Cody Christian leaving

We’ve known for a while that All American season 7 would look and feel different from almost any other. Now, we have a better sense of just what that means.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Samantha Logan (Olivia), Cody Christian (Asher), Karimah Westbrook (Grace James), Monét Mazur (Laura Baker) and Chelsea Tavares (Patience) are all going to be departing the series moving into the next chapter. It was already confirmed that Daniel Ezra was leaving, though he will return as a director and guest star for the next season. There are new characters being added; at present, the only returning regulars are Michael Evans Behling (Jordan), Greta Onieogou (Layla) and Bre-Z (Coop), who have signed new deals to return.

So what is the objective of the next season? Well, it seems to be charting in the direction of a reboot, per the synopsis:

“[Season 7] is taking it back to where it all began: Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw High. It’s the same heart, same NFL dream, same crosstown rivalry, same messy hormones, ushered in by a new generation of L.A. teens, a new Beverly coach and our OG Vortex fam, who are surprised to find they’re supposed to be the responsible adults now.”

What is the point of starting over when season 6 offered a fitting end? We understand that question fully. Yet, it’s also complicated given that All American provides a ton of jobs to people out there and beyond just that, it now remains the last show from the previous era of The CW. The bulk of the network’s other programming now is either international co-productions or unscripted fare designed to be cheap and easy to make. It is a pretty different time these days and if you are bummed out about that, we more than understand.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

