Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Who is Angus? A look ahead…

While we wait for Elsbeth season 2 to premiere on CBS a little later this month, why not hear a little bit more in terms of casting news?

Earlier this season, we saw Carrie Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson make his debut on the show as Judge Milton Crawford, a significant new adversary for the title character. We know that there were some surprised that he did not a play a love interest for her on the show, but it seems like a possible one is going to be coming soon.

According to a report from TVLine, former Forever star Ioan Gruffudd is going to be appearing coming up on the CBS show in the role of Angus, and for an installment that is set to air on February 13 — just in time for Valentine’s Day!

As for what else is actually coming up in this episode, the synopsis notes that “sparks fly between Elsbeth and a handsome Scottish musician named Angus after he witnesses a murder through a video art installation linking Manhattan with his tiny seaside town. The two join forces to solve the case together from across the pond.”

For those who are curious…

We do tend to think that this entire installation is inspired by the real-life Portal that connected New York and Dublin. It is one that generated a lot of headlines as people could watch others from thousands of miles away. There were some crazy things that happened at the Portal, but we can’t exactly say that anything transpired close to what the show is going to be bringing to the table soon. We just hope that there is some romance, but also fun along the way!

