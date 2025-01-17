Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiere date teased at Starz

Ahead of tonight’s big season 7 finale, we now have a little more news on an Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiere date. What can we be excited about with that in mind?

Well, the only natural place to start off here is noting that at the very least, the folks at Starz have started to narrow things down. In a new teaser over at the link here, the network officially revealed that you will be able to see the prequel this summer. We imagine that a more specific date will be revealed in the spring, so that is one other thing to look forward to.

If you have not heard too much for whatever reason about the story of Blood of My Blood, we will direct you to the synopsis below:

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” follows the romance between Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

In the end, the biggest thing that the network is looking to do is continue the romantic themes that we’ve had a chance to see on the original show. Isn’t it nice to learn more about Jamie and Claire’s parents? We do tend to think so and even if we know where some of the story is going, there is always still room for a few surprises here and there.

One other thing to remember at present here is that the prequel is going to bridge the gap with where we are now in the franchise and where things will be going long-term. Outlander season 8 is going to be the final one on Starz, and we do tend to think that there is still room for some other spin-offs here and there down the line.

