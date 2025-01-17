Murder in a Small Town renewed for season 2 at Fox!

If you are eager to dive more into the world of Murder in a Small Town over at Fox, you are in luck — more episodes are on the way!

Today, it was confirmed per Deadline that another batch of episodes is coming for the series, which is a Canadian co-production for the network. The ratings were solid enough through the eight-episode first season and beyond just that, it turned out to be profitable for most parties involved. Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk are the only two major cast members on board, and we tend to think that helps to keep the series largely low-cost.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV discussion right now!

In a statement, here is what Brooke Bowman, EVP of Drama Programming & Development, Fox Television Network, had to say on the renewal:

“We look forward to giving fans a second season of Karl Alberg’s unmatched expertise as a crime solver in Murder in a Small Town … We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with Sepia and Future Shack and our incredibly talented cast and crew and can’t wait to see what’s in store for our characters next season.”

So when will the second season premiere?

While nothing is confirmed, the idea that makes the most sense right now is that we end up seeing the show at some point in the fall. If we only get eight episodes again, the great thing is that all of those can air before Christmas. That may be an especially attractive thing for Fox as a network as they continue to try to balance this show and a lot of other programs that they are going to be bringing to the network in due time. With 9-1-1: Lone Star ending in the coming weeks, we do think that we are about to see a significant changing of the guard when it comes to their programming.

What do you think about Murder in a Small Town being renewed for a season 2 over at Fox?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







