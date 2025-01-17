NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date postponed

If you have been excited to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 arrive on CBS, rest assured it it still coming. However, it will be a little later than expected.

Today, the network confirmed that the start of the second season is being pushed back from January 31 to Friday, February 7, where it will still air in the 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. The reason for the shift is tied to a currently-unannounced special, which is going to be airing in the original spot. (We should note here that January 31 is also going to be the same night that Fire Country and also SWAT return with new episodes.)

If you have not heard about the story for the NCIS: Sydney premiere as of yet, we can at least give you some more insight on that now. Take a look at the episode 1 synopsis below:

“Heart Starter” – NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s chaotic first day as boss, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is that the delay for NCIS: Sydney does not lead to some dramatically change in performance, especially since this is one of those shows that has been off the air for a long period of time already. The last thing that we’d want is for it to lose what momentum it had. The first season showed that there was some great stuff that came with the geographical shift, including some memorable cases and a new team dynamic.

