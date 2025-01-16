Deal or No Deal Island season 2: Dr. Will Kirby on disadvantage

We know at this point that Dr. Will Kirby is going to be a major competitor on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 — however, is he going to be there for long?

Well, let’s just say the following: He is an enormous threat due to him being considered one of the greatest Big Brother players of all time. Meanwhile, he also turned up late after some alliances were formed. He also outs Parvati as a legend almost right away, and that causes a lot of other problems for him, as well.

So was it really an advantage for him to be there late? It may be good that he was able to make it through the first two eliminations by default; however, at the same time, that in itself puts a target on his back. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Will had to say:

People will argue and fans will say, “Hey, you showed up late. That’s an advantage.” I get that argument completely. I’m not trying to counter that. But by the same token, when everyone has already kind of picked their domes and their teams and their people and then you show up, you are going to be disliked. So I leaned into that and just went full-on dislike. I didn’t think it would be believable if I was like, “Let’s all sit around and sing Kumbaya and hold each other’s hands.” No one was going to trust that. So maybe coming in hot and having a rough landing would allow me to sort of play different sides for a while.

We’re going to be shocked if Will makes it to the end just because of the target on him; if that happens, his reputation may be able to rise yet again.

