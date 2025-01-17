Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, January 17, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that some other shows across network TV are starting to return and with that, it makes some sense that this one would too … right?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to swoop in to, once again, share some bad news: The Max Thieriot drama is still on hiatus, and the plan is for it to return on January 31. We do have to say that even if the show was set to air tonight, there is a good chance it would have been delayed following the devastating wildfires that have taken place in Southern California as of late. While there is a certain topical nature to the series right now, especially since real-life programs like Three Rock are helping to put out some of these fires, it may hit a little too close to home.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV discussions!

If you do want to see what the next episode is going to be all about, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some more information on what is ahead:

“Coming in Hot” – With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Jan. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Kevin Alejandro directed the episode.

Do not be surprised now in the event that you see some sort of further advisory when the episode airs in light of all that has happened — hopefully, the show will serve as a reminder to honor and support many real-life heroes, including those who are saving lives in the midst of hard times.

Related – Is the Fire Country spin-off with Jared Padalecki now in question?

What are you most eager to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







