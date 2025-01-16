The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: The latest April chatter

It has been confirmed already by HBO that The Last of Us season 2 is going to be premiering at some point this April. Now, the real question is exactly when in the month that will be.

Over the course of the past few days, a number of rumors have cropped up all about fans managing to figure out the exact date for the video-game adaptation. Have they done that? In theory; yet, the reality remains the same that we’ve talked about for weeks here. The network has full control of their start date, and all we can really do at this point is look at some conventional wisdom.

So what does said wisdom tell us? That April 13 is the date that makes the most sense. This marks the first week that HBO would not have The White Lotus on and with that in mind, it makes perfect sense for them to end one show and then go straight into the next.

We would circle this day in pencil, but hardly in permanent marker since the network could opt to have a hiatus wedged into The White Lotus at some point. After all, remember that the Oscars are airing on March 2 and in theory, there could be a week without a new episode. However, personally we don’t foresee that happening and instead, HBO will probably just choose to allow episode 2 of this show to arrive on Max a few days earlier, just to make sure that they don’t lose any attention thanks to the awards show.

In general, the plan for The Last of Us season 2 is to be based on at least one part of The Last of Us: Part II the game. Within that, there are poised to be a lot of emotional moments — in particular, there is one that a lot of fans are dreading in advance. We dare say more than this.

What are you most eager to see when The Last of Us season 2 does come on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates on the way.

