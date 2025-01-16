The Way Home season 3 episode 3: Alice’s emotional challenge

As you get yourselves prepared to check out The Way Home season 3 episode 3 on Hallmark Channel, there are of course so many interesting stories to tell. We are at this place where both the past and the present are extremely eventful, and for a multitude of reasons.

For Alice in particular, we can say with a measure of confidence that she is facing one of the biggest social challenges that she ever has. She’s now in a place in history where she has to get closer to Evelyn, Colton, and Del — however, at the same time, she knows how their stories end and with Colton, how he eventually leaves this Earth. Can you really be present when there is so much in your mind, especially when it comes to Evelyn finding herself at the potential end of some unrequited love?

Speaking to TVLine about her character’s position in all of this, here is what Sadie Laflamme-Snow had to say on the matter:

“I think Alice is really fighting with how beautiful and romantic and groovy the ’70s can be, and how much of a blessing it feels like to get some more time with her grandfather and to sort of see that love story beginning … And then she’s also dealing with the extreme guilt of knowing how his life ended, and the responsibility that her and Kat had for that.”

Beyond all of the emotional stuff that exists within this story, there are practical questions worth asking. Why did Alice record music with Colton? How did Del never know about some of his secrets? There is a natural curiosity for answers here, but there is also a reality that these characters are facing … one where they realize the past could intercept with the present in some profound ways.

