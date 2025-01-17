Is Dexter: Original Sin new tonight with season 1 episode 7?

Is Dexter: Original Sin new tonight on Paramount+ and Showtime? Make no mistake that we’d love to see season 1 episode 7 arrive soon. After all, consider all of the different stories that there are to tell in here!

Yet, none of this means that we are actually about to get anything more of the prequel … at least for now. Because of there being a double-episode airing earlier this season, the show had to take a week off for it to still wrap up on February 14. That week is this week, and there is no new episode tonight.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

The plan as it currently stands is that next week, you will see the story titled “The Big Bad Body Problem” — just on the basis of that alone, you can argue that we are going to learn the identity of the central villain this season. This is the person responsible for the death of the judge’s son Jimmy Powell, and then also the capture of Captain Spencer’s son, as well. Based on the tiny bits of footage that we have seen at this point, evidence suggests that we are looking at someone fairly tall and lanky — but then again, the only person we’ve seen has been masked, and only on-screen for tiny amounts of time.

Beyond all of this, episode 7 of Original Sin should also show us how Dexter gets out of the situation where he’s been pulled over close to his dumping ground close to the gators. If someone looks in his trunk, he’s screwed given that there is a dead body in there! We obviously know thanks to the original show that he finds a way to avoid suspicion … the real question here is how he manages to make that happen.

Related – See some of our latest Dexter: Original Sin theories, especially when it comes to the identity of the Big Bad

What are you currently most interested in seeing when it comes to Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







