Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: Is Gio the enemy?

We do certainly think that coming into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 in over a week, it is fair to suspect a number of people. The title for this upcoming installment is “The Big Bad Body Problem,” and that is enough to make you at least think that there are some more big-time reveals coming.

Who is in the clear this season? Well, it’s obvious that Dexter, Batista, Harry, and most of the characters from the OG series are not involved here. Whoever is responsible for what happened to Jimmy Powell and Nicky Spencer is most likely someone new, and also someone who (for whatever reason) the title character never felt the need to discuss when the show was first back on the air.

So how much of a threat is Deb’s current boyfriend Gio? Out of the new characters we’re watching this season, he at least makes some sense. He fits the physical profile of the masked figure that we saw back in episode 6. Also, he clearly has a quick temper and there is something about his overall vibe that feels shady. The only reason for it to not be him is that it would veer a little close to season 1 of Dexter with the Ice Truck Killer getting so close to Deb.

The irony in mentioning the Ice Truck Killer

The actual lead suspect for Jimmy’s death right now in our mind is Brian Moser, who we may have seen briefly at a restaurant in episode 2. The only twist here would be that he successfully framed someone else and nobody ever knew he was responsible. There have been clues and we know how good he is at dismemberment! It has been fun to question Tanya, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is far smaller than the figure we saw in the last episode. You’ve got here Brian, Gio, and maybe some surprising person we have not met yet.

Who do you think we’re going to see be the Dexter: Original Sin Big Bad at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

