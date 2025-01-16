The Traitors US season 3 episode 4: The Sam Asghari situation

We know that Sam Asghari is a contestant on The Traitors US season 3, and for many of the people on the show, he may be the greatest enigma. After all, consider that his claim to fame is Britney Spears’ ex, making him one of the few contestants on the show who is not well-known for being on another reality show — or any TV show at all, for that nature.

So is Sam’s anonymity an advantage moving forward? You can easily argue that, largely due to how clueless a lot of his fellow competitors actually were in regards to who he was.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional THE TRAITORS reviews!

In a new piece at Entertainment Weekly, a number of contestants go on the record saying that they were totally clueless as to who Sam was. Wells Adams, who was banished early, has an especially good quote on it:

“I didn’t know Sam … I know who Britney Spears is, but I don’t know some random ex of Britney Spears.”

Sam is honestly a bizarre casting in that it’s clear why producers want him and yet, if we were him the last thing we’d want is to come on this show and talk a lot about his relationship history. There are very few ways he’d ever come off good doing that!

Does this help Sam or hurt him?

When it comes to winning The Traitors, the lack of any reality-TV experience may hurt his ability to make reads. However, he feels like one of those contestants in perfect position to last a few more weeks. Nobody is going to target him as a Traitor, largely due to the fact that nobody will suspect he has the qualities of one. The only reason a Traitor may kill him is to create chaos within the game given that nobody, at least on paper, should want to take him out.

Related – Who is actually in the best spot right now on The Traitors moving forward?

Do you think that Sam actually has a cae to make it pretty far on The Traitors US?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







