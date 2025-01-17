Silo season 2 episode 10 (finale): Is Juliette or Bernard dead?

Coming out of the Silo season 2 finale on Apple TV+ this week, it makes a good bit of sense to discuss Juliette and Bernard’s future. Is either one of them dead after the fiery ending of the story?

Well, remember that the two had this absolutely-stellar moment where these two characters finally crossed paths after spending so much time apart. Bernard totally crashed out after learning some element of devastating truth from Lukas, and it seems like he is questioning his life and every single choice that he’s made. Juliette, meanwhile, knows more about the Safeguard thanks to what happened with Solo back in #17. If these two could use their information and work together, could they actually keep the residents of #18 safe?

There are a couple of obvious problems that are present here. First and foremost, Bernard has been the show’s central villain and it is so hard to trust him. Also, the two may not survive this cliffhanger!

Or, rather…

We have every reason to believe at the moment that Juliette is going to make it out of this thanks to a lot of interviews with Rebecca Ferguson over the years. It seems as though we are going to be seeing her back filming both season 3 and season 4, especially since she is an executive producer on the series, as well.

One more thing to consider here is that moving forward, there is a plan to utilize Juliette in a way that is somewhat different from the Hugh Howey source material. Remember that in the books, she is actually going to be gone for an extended period of time. The show wants to shake things up and keep her around, and understandably so.

What did you think about the events of the Silo season 2 finale, including the fates of these characters?

