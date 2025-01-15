Daredevil: Born Again spoilers: Vincent D’Onofrio on reunion

Earlier today, we had a chance to see the first major trailer for Daredevil: Born Again — now, let’s hear from one of the stars!

One of the reasons we are so glad that Disney+ stuck with the cast of the Netflix series, even years later, is that it is hard to imagine anyone else as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk than Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio. They bring so much life to the roles and while there may be some changes in the new iteration of their world, we do think the essence of who they are is still the same.

What will be obvious almost immediately in Daredevil: Born Again is that Fisk finds himself in a larger position of power than ever before, as he is now Mayor. How does Matt handle that? We think of it almost as a war of attrition, and the producers are going to be careful when it actually comes to getting the hero and villain in the same room together.

For more, here is what D’Onofrio had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“I believe you have to be really careful when and how you bring these two people into the same room because we have to feel like when they meet, it is an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object … It has to feel like it could and will explode. The more you bring us together with no consequence, the less that illusion can maintain itself.

“… There’s actually an episode later on in the season where in an original draft we had a conversation, and I brought this up. I said, ‘I worry that if you tell the story that we can have a conversation and walk away from it at this stage, we lose a lot of stakes.’ So they found a really cool way to not have us do that.”

We hope that this show is super-successful, especially since it could inspire not only more stories here, but also other Netflix characters making the leap over. Krysten Ritter has already expressed plenty of interest in being Jessica Jones.

What sort of showdowns are you hoping to dive into on Daredevil: Born Again when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

