Law & Order season 24 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Greater Good’

Next week, NBC is going to be bringing you Law & Order season 24 episode 10 — so what stands out here?

Well, based on what we’ve heard already about “Greater Good,” it 100% feels like one of those stories that could be partially ripped from the headlines. This is a staple of the crime drama, as is their near-constant attempts to ask some complicated moral questions. We have a hard time thinking that we are about to see something different.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order season 24 episode 10 synopsis for some additional updates:

01/23/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a music mogul is found dead, Shaw and Riley clash with an undercover officer unwilling to cooperate. Price and Baxter disagree on how the victim’s reputation could sway the jury’s verdict in the case. TV-14

The general undercurrent from all of this is certainly something that we have seen this show take on over the past couple of decades — the impact of celebrity on a case. It is inevitable that there is going to be a certain amount of debate over who is doing the right thing and why, just as it will be a challenge to have a jury here that is fully impartial. Navigating these issues is really what this show is all about more so than anything else.

Is there a deeper, more personal narrative in here? If so, that’s going to be one of those things that presents itself more over time. For the time being, you are not exactly getting anyone speaking at length about it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

