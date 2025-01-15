Severance season 2: Creator on fan theories, answers

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, the wait is finally over and the Severance season 2 premiere is going to be here. Does that mean that the entire picture around Lumon is going to be made clear?

Well, to be frank, the answer there is probably no — and it feels silly to assume that it is going to be the case. However, creator Dan Erickson, director Ben Stiller, and likely a number of other people are aware that you need to give something to keep viewers engaged. This is not a show that should feel a ton of pressure to end right away, but a lot of viewers these days are impatient. There is a line you have to tow.

Now, here is at least one thing that Erickson is happy to say to Entertainment Weekly — he is well-aware of a lot of the theories that are out there about the show, Lumon, and what is being presented. However, that doesn’t mean that a lot of them are right! He indicates that there are some secrets that are being very-well preserved at this point:

“I love all of them and some of them are kooky, but the show is kooky, so it makes sense … I would not say that I’ve seen anybody get it totally right. We are trying to lay down the seeds of where it’s ultimately going, and I do think that people notice that. ‘They said this in episode 2, and so I bet that’s going to pay off in this way,’ and sometimes that lines up a little bit with what we’re doing. But I don’t think that I’ve seen anything where I’m like, ‘Oh God, they got it. Time to leave the country and change my name.'”

The best shows are the ones where once the truth is revealed, you can go back and find all the clues pointing in that direction. If someone ultimately figures out Severance, it is far from the worst thing in the world! It is better to have some correct guesses than an ending that is totally out of nowhere.

How much do you think we are going to learn about Severance during season 2?

