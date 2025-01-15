Shifting Gears season 1 episode 2 start time delayed slightly

Tonight on ABC, you are going to be seeing Shifting Gears season 1 episode 2 still air, albeit a little bit later than many may have thought.

Here is what we can tell you — because of a Presidential Address at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings comedy is going to be airing now at 8:20. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary and some other shows are also going to be pushed back slightly.

So what is the story for Shifting Gears episode 2 going to be? If you have not seen the full synopsis below, you can check that out in full:

Matt joins Riley at Carter’s high school open house, where he’s unsettled to learn about the “accommodations” made for his grandson’s anxiety. Meanwhile, Riley reconnects with Caitlin, a former classmate, and sets her up with Gabriel.

If you have not heard already, this show has already shown itself to be a pretty significant hit at ABC. Granted, it is just for an episode, but at the same time we don’t want to argue that this means every episode from here on out is going to fare the same. It could take some time for the full picture here to pan out, but the good thing about it and Abbott Elementary airing back-to-back is that in theory, one show can help the other to a certain extent. This is a network that once upon a time had a pretty successful lineup on Wednesday night of hit comedies; wouldn’t it be nice if it got back to that to a certain extent?

What are you most excited to see moving into Shifting Gears season 1 episode 2 when it airs?

