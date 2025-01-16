Silo season 3 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

With the Silo season 2 finale coming tonight on Apple TV+, is there any better time to discuss a season 3 premiere date?

First and foremost, here is a reminder (if you have not heard already) that there is going to be a season 3 and season 4 coming, with the latter serving as the final season. There has been a long-term plan from the start here at the streaming service and it is nice to know that they are going to be able to air things out here in totality.

Now, we do have to once more talk possible release dates. What are we looking at here? Well, we do anticipate a smaller wait than what we had between seasons 1 and 2, largely due to the fact that there is no longstanding industry strike going on and that did delay some things back in 2023. The truth does still remain, however, that this is one of those shows that you cannot just put back on the air immediately, and a certain amount of patience is required to let it film and from there, get all of the edits done and special effects implemented.

From our vantage point, the best-case scenario is that we venture back into the Hugh Howey adaptation within the first several months of next year. Seasons 3 and 4 are being filmed largely back-to-back, which does also mean that there could be a relatively small break between those, as well. We do personally believe that waiting longer than two years between seasons of any show is really rough, and this is something that Apple is experiencing elsewhere with Severance. If at all possible, it needs to be avoided here.

One thing that is known about season 3 now

To put it simply, you will see more Juliette than you do in the next book of Howey’s series. The producers have already confirmed as much, as you want to have Rebecca Ferguson on-screen.

