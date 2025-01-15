The Rookie season 7 episode 2: The Seth, cancer reveal

It felt fairly clear going into The Rookie season 7 episode 2 that we would be learning even more about the new characters. For the sake of this article, that includes Seth, someone who has come across at times as extremely raw and inexperienced. He was also late for an important patrol day early on in the hour and as it turns out, there was a big reason for it.

Did you see the reveal coming that he has battled cancer before, and is once again in a troublesome spot when it comes to his health? It does at least introduce a layer of nuance that we did not anticipate into this character now, since he is clearly someone who wants to do well but at the same time, also someone going through a really difficult situation. He did not want to tell Chen about it since she would treat him differently, and that is the last thing he really wants in this situation.

We are aware that this reveal does also put Lucy in a tough position, mostly due to the fact that we’re talking about sensitive medical information in a situation where you do have to be upfront about a lot of things to your higher-ups. This is not a position that she’s been in before, and of course this has to be balanced with everything else that is going on in the field at present.

If nothing else, can we say that the layers present here are making the story even more compelling than it would be otherwise? 100%, especially since once upon a time, we were reasonably concerned about whether or not there was any more meat on the bone with some of these rookie storylines.

