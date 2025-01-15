Platonic season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to be learning more about Platonic season 2 between now and the end of January?

Well, we probably do not even have to express our eagerness at this point to get more of the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne series, and soon! The first season was really funny and yet, it aired in what feels like an extremely long period of time ago. We’ve had to be patient and unfortunately, that is something that we’re going to be continue to stuck dealing with for at least a little while.

After all, when it comes to various Seth Rogen projects at this point, The Studio is clearly the top priority over at Apple right now. That is set to premiere in March, and it is hard to imagine Platonic coming on the air for at least a few months after that. There is not really too big a reason to rush this — at least, provided that it does get a proper measure of promotion when it is back.

We certainly do recognize that there was not even much of a clear reason why this show had to come back in the first place, especially when the first season did offer up as much closure as it did. By virtue of that, we are at least trying to think that there is a clear plan here and something that will prove to be as entertaining and messy as anything that we got the first go-around. Will and Sylvia clearly care about each other, but are they really good for each other in that way? It is something that you have to at least think about for the time being.

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 2 when it does arrive on Apple TV+?

