Is Deal or No Deal Island season 2 Dr. Will’s reality TV goodbye?

Is Deal or No Deal Island season 2 going to be the final chapter of Dr. Will Kirby’s reality TV career? Well, remember for starters that we never expected him to be on it in the first place. This is a guy who has dabbled here and there with cameos over the years on Big Brother (his claim to fame) or The Traitors, but he has not actively competed in an extremely long period of time.

So why do the show in the first place? Speaking to People Magazine, he indicated that some of it had to do with getting a laugh out of his daughter, who watched the first season. We know that he certainly does not need the money, and that his chances of actually winning are slim given his threat level.

Meanwhile, Kirby noted that this is potentially going to be his farewell when it comes to competing on reality TV — which also is not a shock:

“This is a young person’s game … I really love what I do for a living. I love reality television and I have been part of it for 25 years. But nothing in life is sadder than a reality television person who doesn’t know when to retire. If I’m being really transparent, I think it’s time to pass the torch. And this is the best group to pass the torch to.”

Of course, we’d watch anything that Will decides to do moving forward, but we’re honestly ok if he just turns up occasionally and does more of the cameo circuit. The one thing that may help him on this show is that he’s at least there with Parvati Shallow, someone else who we consider to be a pretty enormous threat thanks to her own past.

