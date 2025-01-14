Severance season 2 spoilers: Patricia Arquette on Cobel’s story

The premiere of Severance season 2 is coming in just a couple of days — are you ready to get more into the world of Lumon?

Well, for us personally what intrigues is that there are so many angles that the show can effectively explore. You have the core characters include Mark and Helly, and then also more of the higher-ups like Milchick and then Harmony Cobel. She in particular is fascinating to explore, mostly because there are a lot of different things that motivates her. She wants to do well at her job, but she also seems to have somewhat of an affection for Mark even away from the job.

So how does Patricia Arquette view her role? Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, she had the following to say:

I actually see a little bit of a division between the Lumon vision and the Kier vision. Harmony is really beholden to Kier’s vision and the future of Kier’s vision, and I don’t think she particularly cares for the new guard at Lumon. She is driven for a purpose to fulfill the greatness of Kier and that puts her at odds with the power, the powers that be at this moment. So she’s having a lot of conflict.

How is she going to handle that conflict? That is what makes things interesting. It would be relatively intriguing if we do end up seeing a Lumon civil war break out, but we’re not altogether sure that corporate would even allow that. Amidst the fallout of the big Helena fiasco last season, it is easy to imagine them sitting around on pins and needles, desperate to ensure that there is nothing close to the same level of chaos ever again.

