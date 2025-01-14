Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Twisted Metal season 2 between now and the end of January?

For those who have not heard as of yet, here is where things currently stand: Production on the Anthony Mackie series is done, and actually has been for some time. By virtue of that, we are now just waiting to see what other intel ends up coming out when it comes to the future.

Is there an argument to be made to release Twisted Metal over the next few months, largely to coincide with the release of Mackie’s new Captain America movie? Well, let’s just say that it would make at least a certain amount of sense if that happened … not that we’re altogether sure that is going to happen.

Instead, we’re still of the belief here that the most likely situation is that the second season of the video-game adaptation comes out in the summer, especially since that allows for Peacock to have a lot of time to promote it … and also treat it like the big-time summer hit that it should be. It has the perfect sort of tone that you would expect in the summer, something that is light at some points but also gives you plenty of reasons to grip to your chair at others. We’re not sure what else you could really want here!

For the second season in particular signs point to us seeing a tournament that is a little bit more similar to what existed within the original source material. The first season was in a lot of ways a prequel to it and now, we get more into the meat of things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

