Grey’s Anatomy season 21 to resume production after wildfires

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 was one of the more high-profile productions to stop filming over the past week due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This is an extremely difficult time for the community, especially for those cast and crew members who need to travel to and from set.

Now, we do have a little bit more information as to when work is going to gear up. According to a report coming in from Deadline, you are going to see filming pick up on Tuesday for the series, and the same goes for 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey. All three series are currently set to film indoors, which can be done easily given how much work is shot on various soundstages. It is also being done in this instance with the safety of all cast and crew members in mind.

Many of these actors and crew members have seen their lives shaken up radically by the wildfires; Doctor Odyssey star Joshua Jackson noted in particular in a statement that he had lost hos home due to the Palisades Fire:

“First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok. My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely … Sadly my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love.”

This is the unfortunate reality that so many are experiencing at present, but this is a strong community that will rally together and work to rebuild.

With all three of the shows mentioned above, there is no significant plan to change either the schedule or the planned return date. All three remain currently slated to come back in March with new episodes, and we will have more in terms of what lies ahead for all of them in due time.

Or thoughts continue to go out to everyone suffering within the greater Los Angeles area.

