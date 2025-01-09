Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, January 9, 2025?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? At the very least, are we going to get some more discussion all about the future?

We know already that the medical drama has been on a long hiatus, and make no mistake that we’d like nothing more than for it to be back soon. As for whether or not that is going to happen … well, here is some of the bad news comes into play. The show remains on hiatus, and that is going to be a case for the next couple of months.

If you are not aware, there is a pretty specific reason why the wait for more Grey’s Anatomy is so long — it is tied to ABC’s longstanding desire to air the show in batches. This is the same thing that is happening with the show’s timeslot companions in 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey, and the one advantage to doing things this way is when the shows come back, they will be able to air the remainder of the seasons with fewer breaks wedged in the middle.

Now, of course the Grey’s Anatomy wait is made a little more frustrating by the fact that the show left off on some big cliffhangers, especially when it comes to what happened to Jo and Lucas. Are we optimistic that they will make it out of their situation? In theory, but this is also a show that makes us worry often and there still could be some dark consequences that come out of the hostage crisis.

As for what is happening elsewhere, the hospital will likely be still working to adapt from losing Yasuda and Schmitt — this is not something that can be done here right away!

