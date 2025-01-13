The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2: January status

Given that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is launching today on Netflix, what better time to discuss a season 2?

We know that the Andrew Lincoln – Danai Gurira series did perform rather well when it first launched on AMC and yet, there is still plenty of potential for it beyond this! Just remember for a moment here that it offers up a lot of closure for viewers who watched the original series leading up to Rick Grimes’ departure, and you do not have to have seen all of said show to enjoy this. It is nostalgic, but it also tells a story that is emotional, violent, and also satisfying.

Now as for the future, nothing has been announced yet regarding The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2. In all honesty, there does not need to be one given how (spoiler alert!) the season 1 finale ties up most loose ends and gives Rick and Michonne an element of peace. Yet, both Lincoln and Gurira have both said that they would gladly do more of the show in the event that there was a good story, and we don’t think that they are ever going to rule out a return completely. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what ends up coming their way.

If the series is really successful at Netflix, certainly that would help convince AMC and executive producer Scott M. Gimple to figure out something more. For the franchise at large, though, we tend to think that the main focus right now is on making the next seasons of Daryl Dixon and then Dead City as satisfying as possible. Fingers crossed that both of them air new episodes this year.

