The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 finale: Reunion?

We had a feeling that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 finale was going to be emotional and then some. Even with that, we still weren’t quite ready for the scene at the end of the episode!

What did we see? Well, after years of waiting, Rick Grimes and Michonne finally returned home to their family. Andrew Lincoln’s character got to meet RJ for the first time and beyond just that, Judith was thrilled to discover that she was right — he was still out there.

It is amazing that so much of a complicated story could be distilled into a single moment and yet, it worked without question. This was the heart of this finale, and it has also made us feel such a tremendous sense of relief.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s just go ahead and note the following: It took a lot of blood and carnage to get there. Beale is now dead following a brutal battle with Rick, who started to learn more about his intentions with the CRM. He recognized that a further part of “rebuilding the future” meant working to tear down more of what was happening in Portland. What happened in Omaha already loomed large, and this was amplifying the scale.

Where do we go from here?

Well, it’s pretty clear now why this was billed as a limited series. The CRM and the city can find a new purpose, Rick and Michonne are home, and a lot of loose ends are tied up. Sure, anything is possible and it is easy to imagine the writers conjuring up some new ideas for the future. However, there are no guarantees that this is something that will happen.

For now, let’s just be thrilled about the fact that The Ones Who Live offered true closure to a story that has been several years in the works.

