Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2: The Thora Birch surprise

It is certainly clear that Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 brought a lot to the table — plus, also some surprises!

What is the biggest one to us? Well, let’s just say that is rather simple: Thora Birch being brought on board as the book character Gifford, only to then die a short chunk into the episode. It felt akin to Taylor Sheridan bringing on Kyle Chandler in Mayor of Kingstown just to kill him; we recognize that Lasher is taking out Mayfair women left and right, but to lose a well-known performer — especially in witchy circles thanks to Hocus Pocus — is definitely not something we anticipated.

So how did Birch interpret this character in the time she had? Speaking to TV Insider, she explained what she wanted to be included from the Anne Rice material:

For me, it was just more trying to understand her vulnerability, because that’s not something a woman of her station — and it’s not even a very Mayfair-like quality to feel fully vulnerable. Lasher offers her an opportunity to forget that she’s a Mayfair and just be swept up into this very quick, dark, brooding, mysterious fling that she just wants to have some fun with and abandon herself and not worry about all of the things that she’s been worrying about or the pressures that her family would have her under. She’s just taking that moment for herself.

Are we really done with Gifford?

Well, we do tend to think that there is a pretty significant chance anything could still happen. This is a show that loves to dabble in all sort of strange circumstances — bringing someone back from the dead hardly feels altogether different from anything else you’d see here.

With that being said, Rowan and her family can’t think like that — they just have to figure out how to solve this Lasher problem while they still can.

What did you think about the events of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2?

