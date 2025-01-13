Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Rowan’s big plan

Next week on AMC, you are going to have a good chance to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 arrive. So what will the big story be? Well, let’s just say that we have a small sense of it already.

Before diving too far into that, we do think that it is fair to recall how episode 2 concluded. Rowan has conjured up what she believes to be a pretty fitting plan in order to stop Lasher from committing any more acts of heinous violence. How will she make that happen? This is where some of the challenge could come into play, as it would involve trying to bring a lot of the family together. Who says that they are going to want to do this, or that they will trust her? One of the most critical things to consider here is that she is still reasonably new to the family in a lot of ways, and that does not mean that trust is going to come altogether easy. She has to be prepared for some major stumbling blocks along the way.

As for what else is going to be happening at this point, we do tend to think that Rowan’s relationship with Lark will continue to be somewhat important, largely due to the fact that he represents something that is still human about her. We know that the idea of losing her power could be scary, but she had something before all of this started.

Of course, the x-factor in the entirety of the story at this point may just be Sip. Remember that his ties with the Talamasca, plus the relationship that he is currently forming with Moira. All of this could prove rather important here over time.

