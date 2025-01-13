The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are about to learn bit news on The Cleaning Lady season 4 over the course of January?

Of course, we do tend to imagine there being some confusion and/or frustration over where things stand now, largely because this is supposed to be a series premiering in the 2024-25 TV season. Yet, at the same time we’ve reached this point where nothing has been solidified yet. There were some big changes leading into the season, as a new showrunner was named and the writers had to chart an even clearer version of the story following the death of Adan Canto.

So are we at least close to more info starting to come out here on what is to come? For now, we are quick to say there is a reasonably good chance of it. After all, there really is not too much longer that the powers-that-be can really wait to reveal some of this stuff before you run out of time this season. Our general hope at present is that we will see The Cleaning Lady back around March, which will give them a chance to air the entirety of the season before the end of May.

As for what will be ahead here story-wise, we do not think that Thony’s journey is going to be remarkably different from what it has been so far. There is going to be a ton of drama, heartbreak, and so much more included throughout and yet, we’re going to keep rooting for her. We do still being that at the end of the show, she will have a chance to make it out through all of the rubble.

