Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC, January 13, 2025?

Is Brilliant Minds new tonight on NBC? It may go without saying but for us personally, we would love nothing more than to get more of the show. The season 1 finale delivered a lot of big-time emotional moments, with perhaps the most poignant one being that Oliver Wolf’s father is not only alive, but needs his help potentially to save his own life.

Oh, and shouldn’t we also go ahead and mention that this character is played by none other than Mandy Patinkin? We do tend to think that is pretty darn important.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to swoop in here and share the news that a ton of people probably are not super-interested in hearing at this point: There is no new Brilliant Minds on the air tonight. Not only that, but there is no evidence that there are going to be more at some point down the road yet. While there is a good chance that the Zachary Quinto medical drama gets renewed, we never want to sit back and act like any renewal is a sure thing — especially in a world of television that has proven itself time and time again to be really competitive. The thing you probably want to hope for the most is just that you get a decision before May so that, at least on some level, we are not stuck in some sort of long-term cycle of misery. What good would that do anyone?

Now if you are interested in getting more of this series, the biggest bit of advice we can give you is quite simple: Recommend it to your friends, and work to make sure that they stream it! These numbers may not matter as much as live viewership, but they are very-much important still in their own way.

