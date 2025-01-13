Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: Aaron’s job trouble?

As many of you may very well be aware at this point, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 is not coming for over a week. In the interim, what are we left to talk about?

Let’s just say for now that if there is good news to share, it has a lot to do with the sheer amount of stories that feel like can still be explored over the weeks ahead. One of the biggest ones is the person responsible for capturing / killing Jimmy Powell and then kidnapping Aaron Spencer’s son Nicky. They are clearly the big bad, and there are theories aplenty as to who this could be.

We have spent a great deal of time over the past few weeks speculating as to who the Big Bad could be, whether it be Deb’s boyfriend Gio, someone from the cartel, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Tanya, or even a younger version of season 1 baddie Brian Moser. Here, though, we do tend to think it is fair to wonder about the future of Captain Spencer on the show.

After all, remember that Patrick Dempsey’s character is not mentioned in the original Dexter. Also, it already feels like he is growing somewhat unhinged (and understandably so) by what is happening to his son. You can easily argue that it is a big mistake to have him around the case at all at this point, but are you really going to be able to keep him away? For now, it feels like that’s unlikely. The big question that goes with all this is whether or not something is going to happen that puts Spencer’s job in jeopardy, especially if he pushes things too far.

Sure, it is 100% possible that Aaron gets killed in his pursuit of justice; we also just would not be shocked if he does something directly to put his future in jeopardy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

