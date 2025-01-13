Landman season 2: What does Billy Bob Thornton know?

We are very-much aware at this point of the fact that there is not technically a Landman season 2 renewal yet at Paramount+. Yet, at the same time, it does feel like this is a sure thing. The first season was enormously popular and with Andy Garcia turning up in the closing minutes, it felt all the more apparent that the powers-that-be want to make more of this series at some point. It is really just a matter of when that happens and what everyone involved wants the story to be.

Given that Billy Bob Thornton is both the star and a recent Golden Globe nominee for playing Tommy Norris, it is easy to think that he would know a lot of what’s coming. However, is that really the case?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Thornton indicated that he really is not that aware of what is coming up, though that could always change at some point:

… Taylor [Sheridan] keeps it pretty close to the vest until it’s time. Okay. And when he knows it’s time, he’ll let me know. And when he lets me know, he really lets me know the whole thing. It’s kind of like you want to get all the dust out of the corners before the family gets home when you’re cleaning the house. He really wants it to be where it’s supposed to be before any of us hear about it.

First and foremost, Paramount+ needs to issue a renewal before we can really start thinking about stories. There is a chance Sheridan knows that another season is coming and is thinking about what’s next. We are optimistic about the future, but a little more patience may be required at this point.

Related – Is Demi Moore set to have a larger role in a potential Landman season 2? What we know

What do you want to see from Tommy moving into a Landman season 2 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







