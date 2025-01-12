The Traitors US season 3: Bob the Drag Queen on Dorinda boot

If there is one thing we know ahead of every season of The Traitors US, it is simply this: Some people will be mad with the results. What makes this series unique, at least with its current casting model, is that you have a lot of different fandoms coming together, and each one has their own sentiment of how the game should be played.

So when Bob the Drag Queen, alongside fellow Traitors Danielle Reyes and Carolyn Wiger, decided to go after Dorinda Medley, there was a backlash. Soon after that, another Real Housewives star in Chanel Ayan was taken out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get THE TRAITORS reviews!

So why do this? In a new video online, Bob was kind enough to break it down in a way that makes sense:

“The Survivor people do not like each other. The Housewives are friends … The Survivor people and the Big Brother people have all backstabbed each other, they’ve hurt each other, so they are not buddy-buddy. The Housewives are buddy-buddy, and we do not think they will turn on themselves.”

Remember this: Housewives may have feuds here and there, but they also are not competing against each other for a grand prize. They also are a part of shows year in and year out, whereas Survivor / Big Brother alums have a limited amount of time to play.

The issue that Bob is discussing here is not one that is related to gameplay; instead, it is a basic problem with the casting of The Traitors in general. When you have preexisting relationships and advance knowledge of who people are, it is impossible for the game to be fair. Can it be more fun if you’ve got familiar faces taking part? Sure, but that does not mean that you are going to see a level playing field.

Related – Who is in the best spot on The Traitors moving forward?

Do you think The Traitors US should cast fewer people with some sort of preexisting history?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







