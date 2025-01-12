Silo season 3: How much will Rebecca Ferguson appear?

We know that on paper, it would be easy to argue that it is a sure thing that Rebecca Ferguson would be a part of Silo season 3. Not only is she the star of the Apple TV+ series, but she is also an executive producer.

However, here is where things start to become at least a little bit more complicated here. (Warning: Book spoilers ahead.) In Shift, the next chapter of Hugh Howey’s series, Juliette Nichols has an extremely limited presence. However, it is hard to imagine that the show wants to sideline its biggest star for some extended period of time. Also, TV shows tend to work differently from books for a reason, as you want to see a lot of your favorite characters for some fairly long periods of time.

Speaking to TVLine in a recently-published piece, showrunner Graham Yost does offer up some hope when it comes to Juliette’s future:

“In the book Shift, Juliette doesn’t appear until like the last page, right? It’s about this silo [No. 18], but it’s also the origin story of the whole silo project … I would say that we have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, and she is not just going to be in the last scene of the season.”

Ultimately, how this all will play out remains to be seen, but the show may have to do some sort of balancing act here between various parts of the lore. Luckily, we do know already that they can do that, given that we spent most of this season going between two different Silos and seeing how they work separate from each other. We are still hoping that Juliette finds a way to make it back, but doing so is not going to prove to be particularly easy for a million different reasons. Even if she does return, who is to say that she will be welcomed inside?

