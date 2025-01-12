The Conners season 8: Could it happen after open ending?

We already know entering The Conners season 7 that there is going to be at least some closure. After all, this is the final season! It is important that on some level, you find a way to leave the show in a place where some viewers are happy.

Now that we’ve said that, though, we should also note that the ABC series may also leave the door open for something more — you know, just in case there is enthusiasm around a revival at some point.

Speaking to TV Insider, star Emma Kenney makes it clear that the series “ends with some open-ended-ness … I think it would’ve been too sad if they made it very a clear ending.” How we take this is that there’s a good chance that life goes on within the final episode and you will have to wonder what some of these characters make of the rest of their lives.

Also, it does make sense for ABC and the producers to leave the door open if there is a desire to come back with either a continuation or a spin-off. After all, it’s already happened, and we also tend to think that there is a timelessness to these stories that can work for people all over the country, no matter your individual background or age. There is a reason why the family sitcom has in general been one of the most long-lasting genres of television that we have ever had an opportunity to see.

If there is one simple thing we want…

It is rather simple: Hope. We want to at least imagine the possibility that the lives of these characters can become a little bit easier after all they have gone through.

